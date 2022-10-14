State voter registration deadline October 18th

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and time is running out to register to vote.

The deadline for voter registration across the state is October 18th. West Virginians can register in person, online, or by mail by then.

Harrison County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, John Spires says it’s crucial for people to stay up to date with their voter information.

“Maybe you had a name change or something like that so that’s the deadline to make sure you do that as long as you know you’re registered its also a good idea to know where you’re supposed to go you can also look at your voter registration wallet card.

Election Day is November 8th, but there are options for early voting throughout the state.

Harrison County, like most other counties, offers 10 days of early voting from October 26th through November 5th.

Spires says Harrison County voters can vote at the courthouse, Meadowbrook Mall, or Rosebud Plaza during that timeframe.

“So if you cant get out to vote on election day early voting may be would be a good option if neither of those will work for you you can also request an absentee ballot you just call our office and we’ll send you an application you fill that out send it back to us and we will mail the ballot to you”

Absentee ballot requests must be received by November 2nd.

Harrison County alone has 64 polling locations. Each of them will have 5 poll workers stationed.

Spires says his office is always looking for more volunteers.

You just call our offices if you’re interested you get a couple hundred dollars for your services as well and we’re always looking for extra election workers because sometimes its a real challenged to get enough workers to staff all of the locations.

To register to vote online go to the website GoVoteWV.com

