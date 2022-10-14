WVU fans react to the season so far

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor.

Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team.

“I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all really hyped, and excited about the season. I think that. We just need to see a little more of that, especially on the coach’s end,” fan Chloe Hobin said.

Another fan, Jordan West, also had high hopes for this year’s team. However, there were some things he said they could work on.

We asked fans could Coach Neal Brown stay with the Mountaineers past this season. Fans said probably not.

“I think he would like to stick around a little bit longer. But maybe, not. You know, I like Neal. He seems like a nice guy. He seems like a family man, but at the end of the day. You don’t get results done. You’re in a place like West Virginia, a major conference. You know, I think it’s about time for a change,” West explained.

