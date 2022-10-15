5th Quarter Pregame Show: Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford was out at Robert C. Byrd for week eight of West Virginia high school football.

5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down what to expect ahead of RCB hosting Fairmont Senior.

Casey Kay chats with Byrd’s head coach Josh Gorrell about the season, facing the Polar Bears and more.

