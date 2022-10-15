5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights

Recaps from week 8 match-ups across North Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

Fairmont Senior - Robert C. Byrd

Ravenswood - Doddridge County

Morgantown - Parkersburg

Liberty - East Fairmont

North Marion - Lewis County

South Harrison - Grafton

Lincoln - Elkins

Calhoun County - Gilmer County

Philip Barbour - River (OH)

Cameron - Clay-Battelle

Oak Hill - Buckhannon-Upshur

