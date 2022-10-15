Beverly Heritage Center kicks off their historic lantern tours

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - In honor of Halloween, the Beverly Heritage Center held a nighttime lantern tour of Historic Beverly.

Executive Director of the center, Chris Mielke, said the event has grown over the years.

“You know, year after year, it just sort of became a thing that became more and more popular,” he explained.

This year they decided to expand upon the history and create a new stop on the tour.

“We just renovated two rooms inside the old jail building in Beverly. So, one of our volunteers is appearing as a Civil War-era Sheriff,” Mielke said.

They had three more tours at 7 p.m. on October 15, 21, and 22.

“When the fog settles in at Beverly, it looks a little like Silent Hills. So, definitely, something to get you into the spooky mood,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.