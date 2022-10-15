Four Hourseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend.

After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois. Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.

This weekend Four Horsemen, a comic and gaming store raised money for the three men. General Manager of Four Horseman, Caleb Davis says the community has their back

“The fundraiser goes through the entire weekend. Proceeds from Pokémon are going toward the kids that got injured. People are just donating. A lot of stuff coming in from the community and all over the place. The community came together quickly. The day they heard these guys got injured planning started for today.”

You can buy Pokémon cards and raffle tickets to support the three men. 50% of the card sales will go to them. They have already received many donations from the community to help.

“Everything is going towards a good cause to help these local players out. There are a ton of Pokémon singles in the case right now. Everything is going towards these guys getting back on their feet.”

Davis says any amount will help.

