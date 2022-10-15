Morgantown Capital highlights NCWV Saturday soccer
Mohigans defeat Capital 6-0
Published: Oct. 15, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans won in decisive fashion against Capital on Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans scored three goals in each half, winning the match and shutting out Capital.
Boy’s Soccer
Morgantown 6 - Capital 0
Grafton 3 - Wheeling Central 0
Lewis County 0 - Winfield 0
Girl’s Soccer
Grafton 2 - University 1
Morgantown 0 - Charleston Catholic 0 - (Both teams only WV schools ranked in Max Preps national top 30)
