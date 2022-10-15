Morgantown Capital highlights NCWV Saturday soccer

Mohigans defeat Capital 6-0
Morgantown Boy's Soccer
Morgantown Boy's Soccer(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans won in decisive fashion against Capital on Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans scored three goals in each half, winning the match and shutting out Capital.

Boy’s Soccer

Morgantown 6 - Capital 0

Grafton 3 - Wheeling Central 0

Lewis County 0 - Winfield 0

Girl’s Soccer

Grafton 2 - University 1

Morgantown 0 - Charleston Catholic 0 - (Both teams only WV schools ranked in Max Preps national top 30)

