Morgantown Capital highlights NCWV Saturday soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans won in decisive fashion against Capital on Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans scored three goals in each half, winning the match and shutting out Capital.

Boy’s Soccer

Morgantown 6 - Capital 0

Grafton 3 - Wheeling Central 0

Lewis County 0 - Winfield 0

Girl’s Soccer

Grafton 2 - University 1

Morgantown 0 - Charleston Catholic 0 - (Both teams only WV schools ranked in Max Preps national top 30)

