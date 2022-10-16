Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening.

Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42.

Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Huffman Branch Road in Pecks Mill, West Virginia.

Deputies later found Ball hiding in a culvert not far from where the shooting happened.

“As soon as we arrived at the mouth of the hollow, we met with a subject that said that he was possibly going down the railroad tracks,” Deputy Timothy Johnson said.

Deputies spent Sunday afternoon going around the area with metal detectors in an attempt to locate the murder weapon.

Johnson said they did find the magazine clip.

“The foliage is not in the best interest for trying to find an item that is black in color or suspected to be black in color,” he said. “So that’s making the search extremely hard.”

Deputies say the motive is unclear and are describing it as a domestic situation that went south.

Police say Ball faces a murder charge.

