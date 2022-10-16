BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Helen Sanders, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1932, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Ned Fitch Haymond and Gertrude Mae (Edwards) Haymond.Mary was a housekeeper for families in Fairmont for many years. She was a member of the Central Church of the Nazarene. Mary loved to clean, cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. Mary is survived by her son, Larry Haymond and his wife, Beverly of Fairmont; her daughter, Yvonne Lane and her husband, Robert of Mannington; her three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her sister, Priscella Mascella and her husband, John of Chesterland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milford Sanders, who died on December 15, 1977; her four brothers, Marlin “Bud” Haymond, Lawrence “Burr” Haymond, Robin Haymond, and Warren Haymond. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Robert Bolois, officiating. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

