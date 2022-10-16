Mary Helen Sanders

Mary Helen Sanders
Mary Helen Sanders(Mary Helen Sanders)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Helen Sanders, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1932, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Ned Fitch Haymond and Gertrude Mae (Edwards) Haymond.Mary was a housekeeper for families in Fairmont for many years. She was a member of the Central Church of the Nazarene. Mary loved to clean, cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. Mary is survived by her son, Larry Haymond and his wife, Beverly of Fairmont; her daughter, Yvonne Lane and her husband, Robert of Mannington; her three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her sister, Priscella Mascella and her husband, John of Chesterland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milford Sanders, who died on December 15, 1977; her four brothers, Marlin “Bud” Haymond, Lawrence “Burr” Haymond, Robin Haymond, and Warren Haymond. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Robert Bolois, officiating. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle
wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

Latest News

Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
C. Lynn Bennett
C. Lynn Bennett
Patricia Ann Johnson
Patricia Ann Johnson
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli