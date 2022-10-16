Special Olympics returns to Mylan Park

Mylan Park hosted the Special Olympics Sunday.
By WDTV News Staff
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mylan Park hosted the Special Olympics Sunday.

For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics returned to Mylan Park. This time it was for a swim meet in the state-of-the-art aquatic center at Mylan Park.

The athletes come from all over the state. Director of Sports and Training for the Special Olympics of West Virginia, Wendy Miller, says this is a great opportunity for the athletes.

“Those that did not get to swim in the summer. This is huge. They love to swim and we love our swimmers. Being able to get back out. One post-Covid and two to be able to offer all of our athletes all the events they have been using prior to Covid is huge.”

The athletes first start practicing in the county they are from, which is about 8 weeks long. About 25 athletes participated Sunday. Miller says she just loves to see the smiles on the athlete’s faces.

“You know that’s the thing. When they come in the door, they are high-fiving and hugging. This is what it’s all about. Being able to give them these chances. They are excited to be here. That’s all they talk about when are we coming back? When can we do this? We love those smiles.”

Miller says they were just excited to be back after two years.

