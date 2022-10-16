Update about cold conditions and snow this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be a decent weekend, but Tuesday and Wednesday will not be as nice. This is because during that time, a strong cold front and cold air mass will settle into our area during those two days, causing temperatures to drop below-freezing at times. This, combined with moisture from the Great Lakes, will mean snow chances in the mountainous areas. Today will be decent, with highs in the mid-60s and some sunshine. So it’s a good day to go outside. Tonight, however, will be chilly, with lows in the upper-40s and partly cloudy skies. Then tomorrow afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-50s, below-average for late-October. Then on Tuesday morning, cold temperatures and moisture from the Great Lakes will flow in, resulting in rain and snow showers to the mountains and a few showers and cloudy skies in the lowlands. More snow showers may push in overnight into Wednesday morning, and those snow showers should at least last until early-Wednesday afternoon, before the system bringing moisture to our area leaves during the evening hours. While models do differ as to exactly how much snow we’ll see (that will depend on how temperatures get and how much moisture will flow into our area), it’s likely we’ll see trace amounts of snowfall in the lowlands at worst, and up to an inch of snowfall in some mountainous areas. Some models want to suggest more than that in the highlands, however, so we are watching carefully. Because of the snow, this could cause slick road conditions in some areas, so you may need to take precautions when heading out during the morning hours. After Wednesday, the rest of the week should be nice, as high-pressure will push in and bring warmer, more stable air into our region, resulting in clear skies and highs in the 60s. In short, the first half of this week will be chilly, with snow showers in the mountainous areas and cloudy skies and rain/snow mix in the lowlands, and nicer conditions later this week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.