5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers.

5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo.

Trupo was recorded in August by a Harrison County businesswoman who met with him to discuss a citation against her business. During their meeting at the Bridgeport detachment office, Trupo was recorded screaming and swearing at the woman.

Key Findings From The Documents

WVSP sustained the allegations made by the business owner

Trupo was suspended for three days without pay

Trupo did not fight the allegations against him, and “admitted he lost his temper” and that “what he said “was over the top and inappropriate”

Another trooper present at the time of Trupo’s meeting with the business owner was also investigated as part of the situation but those claims were not sustained

A Fight For Information

It took nearly three weeks for WDTV to obtain the information included in this report.

After confirming disciplinary action had been taken, an official from the WVSP Professional Standards Unit told 5 News details about that disciplinary action could not be released, calling it a personnel matter.

5 News then filed the public records request and was told by a member of WVSP’s legal department the records were part of Trupo’s personnel file and thus exempt from the request under state law.

After responding to WVSP and citing a case in which the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled the public should have access to details about disciplinary action taken against state police after an investigation into misconduct is complete, WVSP turned over the documents to 5 News.

