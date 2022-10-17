AAA: Gas prices continue to increase in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following weeks of decline, gas prices in West Virginia are on the rise, matching the same average price of one month ago.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.57, 3 cents higher than last week’s average of $3.54. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.67.

Gas prices remain 35 cents higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon in West Virginia was $3.22.

Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade and premium fuels are also on the rise compared to last week. AAA says mid-grade rose from $4.79 to $3.86 and premium also rose from $4.07 to $4.12.

However, the price for diesel fuel per gallon rose the most in the last week once again, from $4.98 to $5.31.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $3.66

Marion County: $3.65

Lewis County: $3.51

Upshur County: $3.61

Randolph County: $3.61

Tucker County: $3.70

Barbour County: $3.66

Doddridge County: $3.70

Taylor County: $3.62

Gilmer County: $3.70

Ritchie County: $3.70

Webster County: $3.60

Monongalia County: $3.65

Hardy County: $3.80

Preston County: $3.70

Pocahontas County: $3.72

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. Although the national average for regular fuel decreased three cents in the last week to $3.88 and the average in West Virginia increased to $3.57, it is still more than 30 cents lower than the national average.

