After today, colder conditions are on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start a trend of colder temperatures, with some snow on the way. Find out the timing and potential impacts in the video above.

This past weekend was warm and sunny, but today will be much colder, as a low-pressure system and cold front from Canada will sweep in and bring colder air into our region. So this afternoon, skies start out mostly cloudy, with clouds breaking up by the evening. Combined with breezy west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph, and temperatures in the low-50s, today will be chilly and gray. Tonight will be partly clear, with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s and light winds. Then starting after 8 AM tomorrow morning, a bout of moisture, from the low-pressure system north of us and the Great Lakes, will push in, resulting in a few rain showers in the lowlands and rain/snow showers in the mountainous areas. That precipitation will last through tomorrow afternoon and evening as well, especially in the mountains, as the precipitation cools down due to elevation. Combined with highs in the 30s to low-40s, tomorrow will be chilly and gray. More snow showers push through the mountainous areas on Wednesday morning. After 2 PM, however, most of the snowfall leaves, as the system bringing that snow to our region lifts north. By the time it leaves, between tomorrow and Wednesday, we’ll likely see around 1″, possibly more, of snow in the mountains, and trace amounts in the lowlands. There is uncertainty regarding those totals, but that could mean slick spots on some roads, so we’re watching carefully. Thankfully, towards the latter half of the week, high-pressure will come along and bring dry, stable air to West Virginia. As a result, by this weekend, temperatures will reach the upper-60s, and skies will be mostly clear and sunny. In short, the first half of this week will be cold, with snow chances, and the latter half will be mild and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 35.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with a few isolated rain/snow showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountainous areas. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 45.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with snow showers across our region during the morning, moving to just the mountainous areas during the later-morning hours. By mid-afternoon, any leftover precipitation leaves, and we dry out. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 47.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.