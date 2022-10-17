Barbara Lynn Carpenter, 66, of Monongah, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles Gene Rush, Sr. and Goldie May (Willie) Rush. Barbara is survived by her children, Casey Ray Carpenter and his wife Mary Jo, Robert Keith Marra and his wife Gina, and Frankie Lynn Wilson and her companion John Martin; grandchildren, Brent Andrew Carpenter, Abigail Sydney Marie Carpenter, Ella Shae Llesis, Owen Grant Marra, and Graham Elliot Marra; a sister, Nancy Antill and her husband Jack; a brother, David Rush; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sons, Brent Allen Carpenter and John Lawrence Marra, Jr.; and brothers, Charles Gene Rush, Jr. and Robert Keith “Katt” Rush. Barbara was a strong-willed person, very independent, and a jack of all trades. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She took great delight in cooking special meals for her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren. She loved being called “Nana.” She is going to be dearly missed. In accordance with her wishes, Barbara was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.