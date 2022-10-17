Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Morgantown’s Gracie Brown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girl’s soccer finished their regular season with two extremely tough opponents: the Big 10 region champion Philip Barbour Colts and the undefeated Charleston Catholic Irish. For the playoffs, Morgantown won’t be playing those teams, but the Mohigans have found themselves at the top of Triple A soccer. Being a favorite is tough, but like Gracie Brown said following the win over Philip Barbour: they’re not underestimating any opponent.

“Even though they are below us, we weren’t treating them like it that game,” said Brown. “We go into every game confident while also appreciating the other team; making sure we play every game as hard as we can no matter what. We have a strong team, so I’m confident in every single one of our players. I know we’ll get the win.”

Gracie Brown scored both goals in a win over Parkersburg South, clinching an OVAC championship for the team for the first time since she has been a player. In the win against Philip Barbour, Brown’s role transitioned to one that set up her teammates. She had 4 assists, setting up her teammates. She says that everyone on the team is a leader.

“It’s easy to be a leader because everyone works together. I wouldn’t call myself the only leader. Everyone is a leader on this team,” said Brown. “I think my main role is offensive. I like to coach the girls when we get down. I like to uplift everyone.”

Despite a Thursday night WVU football game down the street, the stands were still filled with support of the Mohigans on senior night. It’s part of the team’s success, rallying behind one of the best teams in West Virginia.

“It’s everything. All of these parents come out every game to support us,” said Brown as fans cheered for the team in the background. “We get some students too which is nice. There was a (football) game tonight, but we appreciate everyone for coming, especially on senior night.”

As sectional play begins, the Mohigans will take on John Marshall at home, everyone wants to win the championship, which is exactly why Brown, and the Mohigans, are making sure to bring their hardest game every night. Their first matchup is against John Marshall.

“I see us playing our hardest, like every game, but I see them bringing their game too. It’s sectionals, everyone is going to bring their hardest game. We’re going to have to be on top of things no matter what team it is. Whether it’s Wheeling Park or John Marshall, we’re going to bring our A game.”

