Buckhannon-Upshur High School undergoes active shooter training

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at Buckhannon-Upshur High School got to experience first-hand what it would be like to have an active shooter in the building. They went through a training exercise Monday with first responders.

Upshur County schools are still feeling the effects of a recent scare. Back in September law enforcement were called to the school to investigate a social media threat. Fortunately, it turned out to not be credible.

“Thank God it was not an active shooter, but that’s why its so important to train like this,” said Deputy Timothy Menendez a county resource officer.

Monday, students took the day off while law enforcement practiced an active shooter situation with faculty using blank rounds.

Bill Plymale is a social studies teacher and B.U.’s safety chair. He says the training goes beyond just hiding in a classroom.

“It was different it wasn’t what you’d think it would sound like -- especially the ones that were in other parts of the building, but definitely your heart rate went up a little bit<’ said Plymale. “You kinda got ready and get an idea of what you’d want to do in that situation.”

“Run... Hide... Fight...”

That was the line repeated during the training conducted by members of law enforcement including the F.B.I. and A.T.F.

Matthew Sisk is Upshur County’s Director of Safety. He says the realistic exercise is designed to trigger peoples fight or flight response.

“Often people get in the movie mindset of what a gunshot sounds like and its not accurate,” said Sisk. “Everyone reports how sobering of an experience it is to have to hear that within a school. It’s a tragedy within itself that we’re having to do that kind of training within our schools, but it’s imperative to increase the response of our staff in those split-second decisions they’ll have to make to protect our students.”

Sisk says there are plans in the near future to increase school safety such as reinforced doors.

Faculty also received “Stop the Bleed” training from E.M.S. in the event someone is shot.

Menendez says accurate communication and putting it into practice will keep people safe.

“So a lot of misinformation doesn’t get out there in the event that a real actual shooting happens we want people to know how to respond,” said Menendez.

Keeping you connected in Buckhannon, John Blashke 5 news.

