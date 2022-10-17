On Oct 13,2022, The Lord called Edward DeVito home. Eddie was born on April 17, 1928 on Front Street in Fairmont, the last of 5 children. Known as “Big Ed”, “Dirty Eddie”, “Grandpa” and “Papaw”, he had one name that only his wife called him – “Edward Love”. He graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1947 where he was a varsity basketball player for Pi Davis. In 1947 he started dating Mary Jo Carni and on December 10, 1949, she became Mary Jo DeVito. They would have celebrated their 73th wedding anniversary and most likely “My Happiness” by Connie Francis would have been playing in the house. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Cathie and her husband David Metheny, his son Eddie J and his wife Rusty, daughter in law Cathe of Virgina, grandchildren Michael DeVito of Pittsburgh PA, Anne Marie DeVito and fiancé Nick Sangermano of New York City, Nicolena Alushin and her husband Cody of Pittsburgh and Anthony DeVito of Fairmont, and great grandson Bronson Wylie and another great grandson coming in January, one sister Madeline Walsh and sisters in law Julia DeVito and Barbara Lusk, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by good friends Ron Kisner and Ron Blankenship and his “helper” Kathy Schleicher (Kathy #3). He was preceded in death by his parents Doris Serge DeVito and Matteo DeVito, sons Edward Michael DeVito and Matthew Steven DeVito, brothers Eugene and Paul, Sister Julie Kabulski, brothers in law Jim, Joseph and John Carni, Dan Lusk, Kenny Walsh, Tommy Kabulski and sisters in law Stella DeVito and Dolly Carni. Preceding him death were good friends, Wayne Stutler, Junior Koloski, Fred Fox, Ronnie Retton, Eugene LeDonne and Eddie Luszcynski. Upon graduating Eddie went to work for S&M Kisner Sheet Metal. He was drafted in 1953 and he and Mary Jo went to Fort Leonard Wood where he played baseball as a catcher. There they made some life long friends. Frank and Willie Lenahan would return to Fairmont in 1959 to become Matt’s godparents. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to S&M Kisner until he joined the Fairmont Police Department in 1958. He was readily recognized as he patrolled on the 3 wheeler. As part of his job he photographed crime scenes and developed the pictures himself in a darkroom at home. Many crime scene shots dried on the kitchen table. He was driven to solve the Windmill Park triple homicide in 1974 and when an arrest was made he felt validated. He was also devastated when new trials were granted. He was promoted to Sergeant where he also ran a task force on drug enforcement, then lieutenant and obtained the rank of Chief of Police in 1987. He retired from the force in 1991. He came home, shut off the police scanner and went to play golf. Eddie loved to play fast pitch softball and played in the City League as a catcher at Jim Black Field for Club Delight, Lupo’s Lunch, Log Cabin, Frank’s Place, Owens Illinois and the Sons of Italy. He also played slow pitch for the FOP as a pitcher. He was an avid golfer playing at White Day and until 2 years ago he played in a weekly scramble with Knights of Columbus thanks to John Gallucci and Paul Kimbrew picking him up. He also bowled with the Knights with his son Eddie, and had a lifetime high score of 256. He was a hunter with his beagle dogs and loved to fish. During his retirement years he could be seen on his tractor mowing grass for his neighbors or sitting on the back porch watching and feeding the birds. He loved watching Blue Bloods and the Smithsonian Channel on TV. He would have been thrilled to read the comments and testimonials on “spacebook” as he called it. As grandpa and papaw he watched cross country races and recitals, taught Nikki how to cast and threw more balls to Anthony than one could count. He could be found on the top row of the bleachers at basketball, soccer and football games. He was by far the oldest “groupie” when Nikki sang at Copper House Grill. He was a master story teller and made sure Bronson and every other niece and nephew knew the song “Dirty Lil”. He literally “held court” during the Friday night dinners at his home with his stories and forbidden questions. He was overwhelmed when he was honored this past winter at a basketball game and I’m sure he was watching the moment of silence at Friday night’s football game. Never a loss for words, his words of wisdom given in his final days will never be forgotten. Eddie has chosen to be cremated. The family will receive friends at Domico funeral home on Thursday, October 20 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial with be held on Friday, October 21 at 11:00 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairmont with Father Casey Mahone presiding. A private graveyard committal service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the John Manchin’s Senior Health Care Center Resident Council Fund at 401 Guffey Street in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. The family wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice for the compassionate care shown to the entire DeVito family during this brief but difficult time.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.