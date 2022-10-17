First Alert Evening Forecast

Snow is on the way!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 17th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 34

Tuesday: Morning flurries, then intermittent rain: High: 45

Wednesday: Morning snow showers: High: 47

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 55

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
(File)
Man killed in Preston County crash
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Expected highs for today, October 17, 2022.
After today, colder conditions are on the way!
snow wednesday morning
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Update about cold conditions and snow this week!
wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way