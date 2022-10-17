Gov. Justice visits GameChanger school to check on progress

Gov. Justice visits GameChanger school to check on progress
Gov. Justice visits GameChanger school to check on progress(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program.

Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the GameChanger Prevention Education Program.

Gov. Justice serves as head coach of the program.

“It is truly amazing just how impactful the GameChanger curriculum has been for Spring Mills Middle just a few months into this school year,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs impact every single one of us in some way or another – even our kids. As parents, grandparents, and leaders, we have an obligation to give our students a pathway to the best life possible because they hold the keys to our state’s future in their hands. The GameChanger program is doing just that, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The cutting-edge, evidence-based program is the first of its kind in the nation and is the result of a collaborative agreement between WV GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation.

The program involves implementing opioid and substance misuse prevention education curriculum in schools across the state.

Gov. Justice was joined on the visit by Berkeley County Superintendent of Schools, Ronald Stevens, Spring Mills Middle School Principal Dr. Amy Haderer, GameChanger Coach Seth Eby, GameChanger Director of Prevention Kim Legg, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, and members of the prevention team at The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

WV GameChanger intends to offer its Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education Program to all West Virginia elementary, middle, and high schools by the fall of 2027.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way
snow wednesday morning
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend.
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

Latest News

AAA: Gas prices continue to increase in NCWV
(Source: WDTV)
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
File photo.
Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport