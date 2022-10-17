Hazel House of Hope back on track after May storm damage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel House of Hope is getting back on its feet after being heavily damaged by a storm earlier this year.

After a storm back in may that took the roof off and caused $2 million in damage, Hazel House of Hope in Morgantown looks to be back on track with renovations.

By next summer, they will have seven different social service agencies, like the Salvation Army and Lauren’s Hope.

Morgantown Community Resource Member Ron Justice says Hazel House is perfect because of all the resources they offer in just one location.

“The one common thread is there’s a lot of shared services that folks can get assistance that they need in one location. Instead of going to a number of different locations, that can be provided here on the site that Morgantown resources oversees.”

Hazel House of Hope was fortunate to get a federal earmark of $1 million through U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito. The total cost of re-modeling will be about $7 million.

Justice says Hazel House is vital to the community.

“This resource is so important because the very foundation needs that we can provide here such as housing and food. There’s a lot of food insecurity not just with hot meals everyday but with the united way’s food pantry. There are so many services here and certainty the shared staff help us in getting those services out to the public.”

Right now, the Hazel House of Hope is about 85% full of organizations.

