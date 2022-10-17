Kathryn Engebretson

Kathryn Engebretson
Kathryn Engebretson(Kathryn Engebretson)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie. Kathryn was a member of the Monongah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
(File)
Man killed in Preston County crash
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Barbara Lynn Carpenter
Barbara Lynn Carpenter
Edward DeVito
Edward DeVito
Leon Hilton Adamy
Leon Hilton Adamy
Mary Helen Sanders
Mary Helen Sanders