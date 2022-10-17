Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie. Kathryn was a member of the Monongah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

