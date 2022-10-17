Man charged after saying he will ‘blow their heads off’ if cops make contact with him

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged after he reportedly threatened to “blow their heads off” if cops made contact with him following a domestic incident.

Officers from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday in New Cumberland, according to the HCSO.

Upon their arrival, officers said they saw a man with laceration on the side of his head. Witnesses said Gage T. Boyer, 21, inflicted the injury and was inside of the home on Shady Glen Road.

Officers tried to make contact with Boyer but received no response. Someone who had been inside the home said Boyer went inside, retrieved a shotgun and rifle, and said “if the cops came inside to get him, he would blow their heads off.”

After setting up a perimeter around the home and many attempts to make contact with Boyer, officers concluded Boyer was no longer inside the home.

Officers later located him on Kings Creek in Weirton and took him into custody.

Boyer allegedly said he ran away from the home after hearing approaching sirens and ran across a field and through the woods.

Boyer has been charged with domestic battery. He is being held at Northern Regional Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.