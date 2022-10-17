Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago

Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.(Yellowstone County Detention Facility)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.

Woody is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Montana, investigators say.

In March 1993, the body of Estepp, who also was known as Lisa Martinez, was found in 4 1/2 Alley. Police say she had been beaten and shot to death.

According to information from the Yellowstone Detention Facility, Woody is being held on several felony charges, including being a fugitive from justice and assault with a weapon. His bond there is $50,000.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
(Source: WDTV)
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Gracie Brown
Athlete of the Week - Gracie Brown
Lauren's Wish to open soon to help those struggling with addiction.
Lauren’s Wish to open doors for those battling substance abuse and addiction
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Snow is on the way!!
Deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday
Hazel House of Hope back on track after May storm damage