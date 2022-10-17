Man killed in Preston County crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Preston County on Friday.

The crash happened on WV Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to West Virginia State Police.

40-year-old Joel L. Rugg, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

An investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way
Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend.
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle
Netflix is set to unveil its first version of its video streaming service with ads.
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

Latest News

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
Deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 16, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 16, 2022
Mylan Park hosted the Special Olympics Sunday.
Special Olympics returns to Mylan Park