One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw two vehicles involved in the accident with an SUV on its side. They said one person was entrapped in the SUV.

It took emergency crews about 20 minutes to extract that person from the SUV to the transported to UHC.

Officials said the other driver involved in the accident refused EMS treatment. There were also several dogs in the vehicle, but all were uninjured and retrieved at the scene.

It took nearly an hour to clean up the accident.

Below are additional photos of the accident taken by the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.

