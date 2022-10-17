One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw two vehicles involved in the accident with an SUV on its side. They said one person was entrapped in the SUV.

It took emergency crews about 20 minutes to extract that person from the SUV to the transported to UHC.

Officials said the other driver involved in the accident refused EMS treatment. There were also several dogs in the vehicle, but all were uninjured and retrieved at the scene.

It took nearly an hour to clean up the accident.

Below are additional photos of the accident taken by the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
wv snow
Coldest temps of the season on their way
snow wednesday morning
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend.
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

Latest News

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
Man killed in Preston County crash
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
(File)
Man killed in Preston County crash