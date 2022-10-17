Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal Maryland crash Saturday afternoon.

Troopers from Maryland State Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road in Friendsville, Maryland for a vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to MSP.

28-year-old James Watson, of Westminster, Maryland, was driving a Polaris Razer south on Blooming Rose Road in the northbound lane when it collided with a GMC Sierra being driven by 42-year-old Clayton Baker, of Terra Alta, authorities said.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene by Garrett County EMS personnel, troopers said. Baker refused medical treatment at the scene.

The MSP is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.