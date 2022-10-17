Raleigh County man faces 40 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man will now be sentenced in December for second-degree murder. This is after he struck a deal with prosecutors.

Ramon Edwards was arrested in March of 2019 in connection to the death of 23-year-old Jalen Joe. Edwards was charged with first-degree murder and 13 counts of wanton endangerment.

Today, those charges were dropped after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

He now faces 40 years in prison.

Edwards‘ sentencing is scheduled for December 19, infront of Judge Poling.

