Raleigh County man faces 40 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder

Ramon Edwards (left)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man will now be sentenced in December for second-degree murder. This is after he struck a deal with prosecutors.

Ramon Edwards was arrested in March of 2019 in connection to the death of 23-year-old Jalen Joe. Edwards was charged with first-degree murder and 13 counts of wanton endangerment.

Today, those charges were dropped after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

He now faces 40 years in prison.

Edwards‘ sentencing is scheduled for December 19, infront of Judge Poling.

