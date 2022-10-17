State Supreme Court reverses Carli Reed’s conviction, orders new trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has reversed its conviction against 26-year-old Carli Reed.

Reed was convicted of the shooting death of her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Fagons, in August 2019.

At the trial in September 2020, The State’s theory was that Reed intentionally shot and killed Fagons because he was having an affair and wanted a divorce, according to a memorandum decision.

However, documents show Reed testified that she did not intend to kill Fagons, saying they discussed getting a divorce. Reed said she was having suicidal thoughts after this discussion and decided to kill herself.

She testified that she grabbed Fagons’s gun, which was on the nightstand next to the bed Fagons was lying on, with the intention of killing herself “and the gun went off.” After it went off, Reed said she was disoriented and confused, but Fagons was lying on the bed with his eyes shut and breathing.

The jury found Reed guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced her to 40 years in prison after a seven day trial.

The court ruled a judge made a reversible error during the trial and remands the case for a new trial.

Reed filed an appeal with the Circuit Court of Barbour County on Feb. 19, 2021, saying the Circuit Court refused to give a jury instruction on the defense of accident.

In the memorandum decision, it says the Circuit Court “refused to give the requested accident instruction, finding that it was ‘not necessary and if they [the jury] believe it was an accident then there will not be a crime.’”

Reed used to work for the FBI, and Fagons was a corrections officer at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

