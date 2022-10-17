Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.

