15 arrested in drug warrant sweep

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug warrant sweep netted 15 arrests in Wayne County and surrounding areas, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Monday.

Thompson said the arrests followed investigations throughout the county by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

The sheriff identified the following suspects and their charges:

- Jason Perdue, of Fort Gay; two counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy

- Sandra Lycans, of Fort Gay; pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Nickolas Perry, of Fort Gay; pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Joseph Copley, of Warfield, Kentucky; pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth and possession of a controlled substance

- Melissa Cramer, of Genoa; pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- William Blankenship, of Crum; pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Jessie Jackson, of Genoa; possession with intent to deliver

- Jamison Fletcher, of Lavalette; delivery of a controlled substance and pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Gary Miller, of Wayne; pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Timothy Mahon, of Williamson; possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, and pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Christopher Parsley, of Williamson; aiding and abetting and conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine

- Brigett Gartin, of Williamson; aiding and abetting, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, and pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Allen Flemings, of Kermit; fleeing - vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle

- James Harless, of Tomahawk, Kentucky; possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered - precursor of meth

- Melinda Mullins, of Kermit; receiving and transferring and a bench warrant for burglary

Sheriff Thompson said investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with road patrol deputies, West Virginia State Police, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and the Martin County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department to arrest the suspects.

