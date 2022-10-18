Alden Junior Bennett, Sr., 90, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Rosewood Center in Grafton. He was born August 8, 1932, in St. Mary’s, WV; a son of the late Okey Bennett and Eliza (Bailey) Bennett.

Alden was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from the City of Fairmont. He enjoyed bowling, yardwork, and caring for pets and wildlife. Alden was a member of the VFW Post #629. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Alden is survived by his wife of 68 years, Tona (Pavalok) Bennett of Fairmont; his sons, Alden Junior Bennett II and his wife, Cathy of Fairmont, and Michael Allen Bennett of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Nathan Bennett, Kristina Newland, and Destiny Tennant; as well as four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Alden was preceded in death by his five brothers and four sisters.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Colten Kisner officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve at Camp Dawson.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

