Barbara Lynn Carpenter

Barbara Lynn Carpenter
Barbara Lynn Carpenter(Barbara Lynn Carpenter)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Lynn Carpenter, 66, of Monongah, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles Gene Rush, Sr. and Goldie May (Willie) Rush.

Barbara is survived by her children, Casey Ray Carpenter and his wife Mary Jo, Robert Keith Marra and his wife Gina, and Frankie Lynn Wilson and her companion John Martin; grandchildren, Brent Andrew Carpenter, Abigail Sydney Marie Carpenter, Ella Shae Llesis, Owen Grant Marra, and Graham Elliot Marra; a sister, Nancy Antill and her husband Jack; a brother, David Rush; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sons, Brent Allen Carpenter and John Lawrence Marra, Jr.; and brothers, Charles Gene Rush, Jr. and Robert Keith “Katt” Rush.

Barbara was a strong-willed person, very independent, and a jack of all trades. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She took great delight in cooking special meals for her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren. She loved being called “Nana.” She is going to be dearly missed.

In accordance with her wishes, Barbara was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
(Source: WDTV)
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
Plane Crash
W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law

Latest News

Edward DeVito
Edward DeVito
William Anthony “Willie” Viglianco
William Anthony “Willie” Viglianco
Morgan Daniel Murphy
Morgan Daniel Murphy
Alden Junior Bennett, Sr.
Alden Junior Bennett, Sr.