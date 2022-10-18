Cold conditions and snow coming today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cold temperatures and snow showers will push in today, but how long will this last, and what happens after the snow leaves? Find out in the video above.

Yesterday was cool and cloudy, and today will be much cooler still, as a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes drags colder air and moisture from the north into our region. As a result, expect snow showers across the region during the morning hours. Then by midday, any precipitation in the lowlands transitions to rain/snow mix, staying as snow showers in the mountains. This precipitation lasts into the afternoon and evening, leading to the potential for slick spots on some roads in the highlands. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, westerly winds of 10-15 mph and temperatures in the low-40s, much colder than average for October. Overnight and tomorrow morning, more rain and snow showers push into our region, becoming more widespread tomorrow morning. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures drop into the upper-20s to low-30s. The snow showers continue throughout the late-morning hours tomorrow, especially in the mountainous areas, and it’s not until after 4 PM tomorrow afternoon that the snow finally starts pushing out of our region. By the time it does, we’re looking at trace amounts of snow accumulation in the lowlands.and about 1″ to 2″ in the mountains, with some higher ridges seeing higher amounts. This could mean slick roads, so be careful if traveling. Meanwhile, temperatures will only reach the 40s tomorrow afternoon, so it will be cold outside. Fortunately, after tomorrow, the area of low-pressure north of us moves out of the US, taking the snow with it. Thereafter, warmer, drier air moves into our region, resulting in mostly clear skies and rising temperatures. In fact, by the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. So this weekend will be nice. In short, snow showers push through today and tomorrow, but after that, expect some nicer conditions.

Today: Overcast, snow flurries during the morning, and isolated rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 44.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix in late-evening, transition to snow overnight. Cloudy. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 34.

Wednesday: Widespread light rain and snow showers tomorrow morning, transitioning to isolated rain showers later in the day. Cloudy. West-southwest winds of High: 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 55.

