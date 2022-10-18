FCI Hazleton inmate sentenced for bribery charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton was sentenced on Monday for a bribery charge, officials said.

Jarrail Lamont Smith, 30, was sentenced to an additional 57 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Smith pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.”

Officials said Smith conspired with a correctional officer to smuggle in tobacco products on multiple occasions.

In exchange for the tobacco products, Smith used a third party to send cash to the correctional officer via CashApp.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

