BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin Berry, Vice President of Alumni Relations at WVU, joined First at 4.

He talked about Homecoming Week, his favorite week of the year.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.