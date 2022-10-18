Lewis County Sheriff’s Department to place officers in schools

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department will be placing officers at elementary schools.

This comes after the idea was brought up at a board meeting.

After recent school shootings, the LCSD wants to make sure their students are as safe as possible.

Starting Nov. 1, Lewis County will place officers in each of the four elementary schools three days a week.

As for the middle and high schools, they will continue to have a public relations officer in each of their schools.

Lewis County Sheriff Dave Gosa doesn’t want to see an incident like in Uvalde happen here.

“Times have changed in this country where you’re having a lot of school shootings. The one in Texas at the elementary school there. I wanted to take a proactive approach here in Lewis County to prevent something like that to ever happen here.”

The Board of Education will pay for the overtime for the officers as this will not take officers off the street. Officers will be assigned to each school.

The officers will be there for the rest of the school year, and the board will then decide if they will keep the officers in the school for the future.

Gosa says it’s a win-win for the county.

“It’s very important to have officers in the school system to prevent stuff like that. Our PRO officer’s job is to mentor the students at the high school and teach classes up there on various law enforcement aspects of our job. It’s a win-win for not only us but for the school system.”

Lewis County would like to get officers in the school five days a week once they get the resources.

