McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

