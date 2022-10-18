Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards.

Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport.

Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been made official.

Bridgeport’s Director of Community and Economic Development Andrea Kerr says covid slowed things down and put the project a little behind schedule.

“‘Is Menards still coming to Bridgeport’ is probably the number one question I get asked on a daily basis -- so to finally tell everybody ‘100% yes they are coming’ is very exciting,” said Kerr.

But now its full steam ahead with construction beginning next spring.

Jeff Abbott, a spokesperson for the national home improvement store, says he was excited to be a part of the groundbreaking ceremony.

“It was great they even had a Menards shovel because as you know we’re a home improvement store and we have stores nearby like in Westover and this will be our fourth store in West Virginia,” said Abbott.

Menards is based out of Wisconsin and has more than 300 stores across the country employing 45,000 people.

Officials are hopeful Menards will be an anchor for economic development on the 1,700 acre site owned by Genesis Partners.

It’s projected to bring both commercial and residential incentive to Bridgeport.

“The reception that we’re getting from Bridgeport and the surrounding community is just exceptional and we look forward to be good partners for many years to come,” said Abbott.

Keeping you connected in Bridgeport, John Blashke 5 news.

