Morgan Daniel Murphy, 33, left this mortal world tragically and unexpectedly on October 16, 2022. He was born September 12, 1989, in Fairmont, WV, to loving parents, Michael Lloyd Murphy and Katherine Sue Vincent. In addition to his mom and dad, Morgan is survived by his beloved precious daughters, Cheyenne Linn Murphy and Willa June Murphy. They were the light of his life, his whole world. Also grieving are his Poppa and Memaw, Kenneth Earl and Judith Ann Vincent, sister and brother-in-law, Jessica Brooke and Brian Cutlip, brother, Adam Michael Murphy and Morgan’s twin brother, Patrick Owen Murphy. He is also greatly missed by his niece, Makenna Laymon-Cutlip and nephew, Jake Owen Cutlip, as well as uncle, Steven F. Murphy, uncle and aunt K. Blaine and Christine Vincent all of Fairmont. Morgan’s best buddy, Rooster, mourns our loss as well. Morgan was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Lloyd Francis and Aladean Murphy and aunt, Joyce Vincent. Morgan was a hardworking, fun loving, gentle man who loved spending time with family, especially his girls. If you needed help with something, Morgan would be there. Morgan was a 2008 graduate of East Fairmont High School where he excelled in football and wrestling. He worked hard during his short life, including Shuck Construction, American Fence Company, and most recently United Parcel Service. The best part of his day was picking his girls up at school for an adventure, whether it be a park, visiting a friend or family member, getting a slushie… it didn’t matter, time with Cheyenne and Willa was the highlight of every day. Per his request, Morgan will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan Murphy Memorial fund at BC Bank located at 936 East Park Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554. This will help defer Morgan’s funeral expenses and help his daughters in future. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

