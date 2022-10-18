The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades

Economic impact pools into local community
Bridge Day 2022
Bridge Day 2022(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest single-day festivals, and yet, its reach spans days and even weeks before and after the actual event.

“We’ve been seeing it for the past two weeks here in the office,” said Beckley Sullivan. “Our phones started ringing off the hook, and people coming into the office to prepare for Bridge Day.”

Sullivan is the President of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce (FCCC). She is also the Chair of the Bridge Day Committee. And she says this past weekend’s event was one of the largest in years.

“I’m super proud of the staff and all the volunteers that came out,” she shared. “We could definitely see the enthusiasm from our base jumpers and our crowds that were excited to get back to it. For it to be such a success makes me extremely proud of everybody that participated.”

According to the Bridge Day Committee, the event saw a sold-out 5K race, nearly 800 jumps off the bridge, and roughly 200 vendors selling their wares.

And all of this creates an intense economic push into the Fayette County region.

“Some of them are local but a lot of them are from all over the country and all over the world, as a matter of fact,” explained Tim Naylor, Executive Assistant of the FCCC. “So they’re staying in our hotels. They’re staying in our cabins. They’re staying in our vacation rentals, so everybody’s seeing a little bit of that, and then they’re eating at our restaurants, buying our gas. Everybody’s just really feeling the impact of that money that’s coming into the area.”

Naylor says they learned a lot this Bridge Day but that there is only one thing they want to change for next year...

Adding more shuttle buses.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Wreck
I-79 shutdown after single-vehicle rollover wreck
Plane Crash
W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
Ricky Louie Woody is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago

Latest News

David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Elliott triplets featured for their first birthday.
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
I-79 wreck