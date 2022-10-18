One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County

(mgn)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Tuesday morning after an accident involving a school bus and a truck.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, the driver of the truck passed away following the crash that happened along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.

King Coal Highway has been shut down by emergency crews.

The sheriff’s office tells WSAZ.com crews expect the roadway to be blocked for some time.

According to Mingo County Schools, seven students and the school bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

West Virginia State Police has been called in to reconstruct the accident.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
(Source: WDTV)
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Gracie Brown
Athlete of the Week - Gracie Brown
Lauren's Wish to open soon to help those struggling with addiction.
Lauren’s Wish to open doors for those battling substance abuse and addiction
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Snow is on the way!!
Deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday
Hazel House of Hope back on track after May storm damage