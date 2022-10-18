Shinnston Community Band returns to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “A Community Christmas Concert” will be coming to the Robinson Grand with many holiday favorites.

“A Community Christmas Concert” will feature the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra’s jazz, swing, and standard version of holiday favorites. Following a brief intermission, the Shinnston Community Band will provide more Christmas classics in their traditional concert band style.

“This concert just fits at the Robinson Grand,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “We’ll be sitting in an over-100-year-old theatre listening to holiday music played by big bands.”

The Shinnston Community Band is a 70+ member musical organization dedicated to furthering the appreciation of the arts in Shinnston and in the north-central West Virginia area by performing a wide variety of music for community events and area festivals throughout the year.

“The community band from Shinnston is hugely popular in our region of the state,” said Young. “Their annual 4th of July concert draws a crowd that is somewhere near 1,000 people.”

The Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra is West Virginia’s newest (and swingiest) community band. Formed by members of the Shinnston Community Band, they possess a passion for the classic American songbook and the improvised melodies of the jazz era.

“This show features Christmas music from two community bands for only seven dollars,” said Young. “You really can’t beat it!”

The concert will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are only $7 and are on sale to “Friends of the Robinson Grand” now. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

