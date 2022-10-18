State Supreme Court upholds conviction of Peter Wodzinski in child abuse death of boy, 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of 34-year-old Peter Wodzinski in the child abuse death of his 5-year-old nephew.

Keaton Boggs died on March 20, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. After troopers investigated the boy’s abuse, they said he had multiple bruises all over his body, including a cut in his genital region.

Peter Wodzinski Jr., Chasity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs were all arrested after Keaton died.

Peter was found guilty of death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by knowingly allowing child abuse in March 2021. The jury deliberated for around 25 minutes before announcing the verdict.

In a memorandum decision, it says the jury was offered three alternative verdicts:

Guilty of death of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian by inflicting child abuse

Guilty of the death of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian by knowingly allowing child abuse by another person

Not guilty

Peter filed a motion for a judgement of acquittal after the trial, but the court denied.

In July 2021, the trial court sentenced Peter to 15 years to life in prison.

Peter has now appealed, arguing the prosecution presented insufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The memorandum decision says “the evidence presented at trial was sufficient for the jury to find that the State proved the essential elements of petitioner’s crime beyond a reasonable doubt.” Although none of the State’s witnesses could determine who caused Keaton’s fatal injuries, witnesses who treated Keaton were adamant that his injuries were caused by abuse. In addition, text messages showed Peter was aware of his injuries and was alone with Keaton for hours before his injuries were discovered at the hospital.

Peter also argued that the circuit court should have provided an involuntary manslaughter instruction, but the justices didn’t consider that because the defense did not object during the trial, court documents say.

Peter also did not object to an instruction that had been raised as a potential error on appeal, and the justices did not consider that issue, according to the memorandum decision.

Peter additionally argued that the circuit court made an error in admitting at his trial and over his objection of Keaton’s injuries were overly prejudicial. The justices found no error in this decision, saying “the record shows that the photos used at trial were probative evidence of the abuse sustained by the victim that led to his death.”

Peter also argued there was an “accumulation of errors” in the trial that denied him his right to a fair trial. However, the justices found no trial error, meaning his conviction would not be overturned.

Peter is serving a sentence of 15 years to life in the Huttonsville Correctional Center.

Michelle Boggs was found guilty of death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse in April 2021.

Chasity Wodzinski was found guilty of knowingly allowing child abuse that resulted in death in March of this year.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Troopers: 3 charged with murder of 5-year-old boy in Harrison County (3/23/2020)

Lost Creek man found guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew (3/3/2021)

Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian (4/22/2021)

Jury finds Chasity Wodzinski guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew (4/24/2022)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.