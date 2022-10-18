Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown High homecoming parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns on Thursday for Morgantown High School’s homecoming parade.

Alterations to parking and traffic patterns are set to begin at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

MPD says the parade will end around 8:30 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade, officials said.

Spectators are urged to arrive early to allow sufficient time for parking.

