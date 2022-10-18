Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown High homecoming parade

High Street in Morgantown.
High Street in Morgantown.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns on Thursday for Morgantown High School’s homecoming parade.

Alterations to parking and traffic patterns are set to begin at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

MPD says the parade will end around 8:30 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade, officials said.

Spectators are urged to arrive early to allow sufficient time for parking.

The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 for Morgantown High School’s homecoming parade.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
(Source: WDTV)
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Hazelton, WV
FCI Hazleton inmate sentenced for bribery charge
FILE - In a Feb. 9, 2011 file photo, a coal truck drives out of downtown Welch, W.Va. (AP...
Appalachian Regional Commission awards $47M for projects
Peter Wodzinski Jr.
State Supreme Court upholds conviction of Peter Wodzinski in child abuse death of boy, 5
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
Loaded firearm caught during security screening at West Virginia airport