Two people dead in Ohio plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WDTV) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash.

Authorities said the plane crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. this morning.

The crash happened at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot located at 1000 Pike Street in Washington County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows the place was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90, OSHP says.

The pilot and a passenger sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Officials said there are no reported injuries to anyone who was on the ground. However, there is reported damage to multiple vehicles and buildings at the dealership.

Bill Richardson, who is with the Mid-Ohio Valley Airport, told our affiliate WTAP the plane was heading to the MOV Regional Airport. He says that the plane can hold up to six to 10 people.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

