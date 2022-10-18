Two people dead in Ohio plane crash

Plane Crash
Plane Crash(none)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WDTV) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash.

Authorities said the plane crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. this morning.

The crash happened at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot located at 1000 Pike Street in Washington County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows the place was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90, OSHP says.

The pilot and a passenger sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Officials said there are no reported injuries to anyone who was on the ground. However, there is reported damage to multiple vehicles and buildings at the dealership.

Bill Richardson, who is with the Mid-Ohio Valley Airport, told our affiliate WTAP the plane was heading to the MOV Regional Airport. He says that the plane can hold up to six to 10 people.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
(Source: WDTV)
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
Loaded firearm caught during security screening at West Virginia airport
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County
Athlete of the Week - Gracie Brown
Athlete of the Week - Gracie Brown
Lauren's Wish to open soon to help those struggling with addiction.
Lauren’s Wish to open doors for those battling substance abuse and addiction