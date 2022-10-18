Upshur County Introduces New EMS Alert System

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “From weather alerts to emergency directions during disasters to boil water advisories, it’s really a one-stop solution,” said Dereck Long, Deputy Director.

Long is referring to the new community notification system that was introduced to Upshur County last month.

The app “Nixle” will alert residents in real-time of localized emergency situations and important community advisories.

“The system pushes out any weather emergencies like flood warnings, tornado warnings, anything like that, as well as on a local level we can send out specific alerts for road closures, boil water advisories, just anything the general public needs to know,” Long said.

Upshur County isn’t the first county in north-central West Virginia to add “Nixle” to its emergency management services.

You can add multiple jurisdictions in the app and when you put a zip code in the app, it will show you all the surrounding counties participating.

There are several simple ways to register you can text your zip code to 888777 from your mobile phone or you can click HERE.

