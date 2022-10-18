William Anthony “Willie” Viglianco, 36, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness of Krabbe Leukodystrophy from which he suffered since birth. He was born in Clarksburg on March 20, 1986, a son of the late Robert Mattia and Pamela “Pam” Strader Viglianco who survives in Nutter Fort. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Erica Viglianco of Clarksburg and Nicole Romano and her husband Matt of Nutter Fort; one brother, Aaron Mattia Viglianco of Clarksburg; four nieces and nephews, Madeline, Darrian, Noah and Olivia; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Yorkie, Chloe. Willie was a 2007 graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School and loved collecting money, knives and toys, as well as visiting his families’ business, North Pole Ice. He loved meeting new people and made many friends over the years. Willie was ornery and his contagious smile could light up a room. He adored his siblings and loved his family. Willie will be missed by all. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 am with Chuck Bland officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hunters Hope, P. O. Box 643, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

