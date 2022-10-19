11-year-old WV native playing Ralphie in ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 11-year-old Doddridge County native Kavon Newman just landed the lead role of Ralphie in “A Christmas Story: The Musical” at the Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

“Just because you live in a small state doesn’t mean you can’t make it big,” said Newman.

This is his second major role, but he’s been acting and singing since he was 4 years old.

”I did Wizard of Oz, Shrek the musical, Alice in Wonderland and most recently I was at Fairmont State University their stage there, and I was Bruce in “Matilda: The Musical” which was really fun. Then there was New York City where I was in Radio City Music Halls Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes,” Newman said.

The Rockettes performance was when Kavon was only 7 years old and made him realize he had dreams of one day being on Broadway doing what he loves.

“I would love to be in the Lion King on Broadway because when I get older, I could be Mufasa or one of the adult roles. That’s like a dream of mine,” Newman said.

Kavon just got to Chicago last week. His mom and him packed up their lives to follow his dream in 5 days. They’ll be there for the next 3 months.

His show starts November 2nd, and he’s responsible for 6 shows a week. However, he is still keeping up with his classes by homeschooling, and he ensured that he still find time to be a kid.

“I have time to be a kid like do homework or go outside and explore because I’ve never been past New York and West Virginia are the two places I’ve really only been so just to explore everywhere,” Newman said.

The show runs until January. Click here for tickets and more information.

