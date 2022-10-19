2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area.

A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself.

Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun Creek Reservoir in Morgantown.

On their way back to the car parked by the ice rink, Moench says two large dogs blindsided them out of nowhere.

“They just went after my dogs like they were rag dolls -- Maggie had flipped on her back and the dog just had her,” said Moench. “It’s very unsettling to see your dogs be mauled know that I can’t do anything for my dogs.”

Moench says even when she pulled her dogs away and tried to break it up the attack persisted.

Bystanders saw what was happening and came to help and Moench says even then it took several minutes to get the large dogs to stop attacking.

Moench says the attack was completely random, unprovoked, and had her fear for her life.

She says the wounds to her dogs were so severe they had to be put down.

“I’m not letting it go,” said Moench. “It’s just too serious, and it’s not just about me and my dogs, it’s about this community -- is it safe to be in?”

Moench says her biggest issue is the dogs that perpetrated the attack have been returned to the owners to quarantine at home.

An official from the Monongalia County Dog Warden says an investigation is currently underway.

Moench says she’s heard of similar attacks from neighbors in the area and she’s worried the next time could be worse.

“If they kill other dogs that means they will kill humans too and I go doesn’t that concern you that I could’ve been a child? I mean this could’ve been worse -- I mean we could’ve lost two kids and then what would’ve been done about it?” said Moench.

Keeping you connected in Morgantown, John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.